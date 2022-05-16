Luna Innovations: Q1 Earnings Insights

Luna Innovations LUNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Luna Innovations beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was down $3.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Luna Innovations's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.08
|0.06
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.03
|0.06
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|23.67M
|30.04M
|28.91M
|26.91M
|Revenue Actual
|24.22M
|20.33M
|27.94M
|26.30M
