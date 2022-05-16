Luna Innovations: Q1 Earnings Insights

Luna Innovations LUNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Luna Innovations beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was down $3.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Luna Innovations's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.08 0.06 0.05 EPS Actual 0.08 0.03 0.06 0.03 Revenue Estimate 23.67M 30.04M 28.91M 26.91M Revenue Actual 24.22M 20.33M 27.94M 26.30M

To track all earnings releases for Luna Innovations visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.