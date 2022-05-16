QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 7:54 AM | 1 min read

 

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 65.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.66.

Revenue was up $117.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 5.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.59 -0.61 -0.48 -0.69
EPS Actual -0.90 -0.66 -0.60 -0.87
Revenue Estimate 1.97M 1.07M 4.02M 30.00K
Revenue Actual 158.00K 335.00K 10.34M 0

To track all earnings releases for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews