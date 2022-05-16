PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 65.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.66.
Revenue was up $117.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 5.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.59
|-0.61
|-0.48
|-0.69
|EPS Actual
|-0.90
|-0.66
|-0.60
|-0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|1.97M
|1.07M
|4.02M
|30.00K
|Revenue Actual
|158.00K
|335.00K
|10.34M
|0
