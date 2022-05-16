Novan: Q1 Earnings Insights

Novan NOVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Novan missed estimated earnings by 18.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.71 versus an estimate of $-0.6.
Revenue was up $1.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Novan's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.53
|-0.5
|EPS Actual
|-0.44
|-0.34
|-0.45
|-0.6
|Revenue Estimate
|770.00K
|750.00K
|840.00K
|960.00K
|Revenue Actual
|655.00K
|737.00K
|747.00K
|819.00K
To track all earnings releases for Novan visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews