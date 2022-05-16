Recap: Greenland Technologies Q1 Earnings

Greenland Technologies GTEC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Greenland Technologies beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Greenland Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.12
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.09
|0.26
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|24.06M
|21.97M
|20.60M
|81.50M
|Revenue Actual
|22.90M
|23.09M
|28.20M
|24.61M
To track all earnings releases for Greenland Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.