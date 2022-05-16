Recap: Greenland Technologies Q1 Earnings

Greenland Technologies GTEC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Greenland Technologies beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Greenland Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.12 0.11 EPS Actual 0.03 0.09 0.26 0.21 Revenue Estimate 24.06M 21.97M 20.60M 81.50M Revenue Actual 22.90M 23.09M 28.20M 24.61M

