Recap: Wix.com Q1 Earnings

Wix.com WIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wix.com missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.72 versus an estimate of $-0.64.

Revenue was up $37.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wix.com's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.42 -0.37 -0.64 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.21 -0.28 -0.54 Revenue Estimate 331.16M 315.19M 311.66M 295.05M Revenue Actual 328.34M 320.80M 316.41M 304.11M

To track all earnings releases for Wix.com visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.