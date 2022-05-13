Sol-Gel Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sol-Gel Technologies SLGL reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Sol-Gel Technologies beat estimated earnings by 17.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.29.
Revenue was down $698.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 6.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sol-Gel Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|-0.28
|-0.21
|-0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.05
|-0.35
|-0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|17.65M
|5.05M
|2.89M
|3.37M
|Revenue Actual
|20.81M
|8.84M
|928.00K
|701.00K
