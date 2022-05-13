Sol-Gel Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sol-Gel Technologies SLGL reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sol-Gel Technologies beat estimated earnings by 17.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was down $698.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 6.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sol-Gel Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 -0.28 -0.21 -0.47 EPS Actual 0.61 0.05 -0.35 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 17.65M 5.05M 2.89M 3.37M Revenue Actual 20.81M 8.84M 928.00K 701.00K

