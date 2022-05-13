Recap: ProPhase Labs Q1 Earnings

ProPhase Labs PRPH reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ProPhase Labs beat estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $32.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ProPhase Labs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.07 0.33 0.20 EPS Actual 0.68 -0.26 -0.09 0.27 Revenue Estimate 28.61M 9.08M 15.65M 11.98M Revenue Actual 45.20M 9.47M 9.14M 15.27M

