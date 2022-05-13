Recap: ProPhase Labs Q1 Earnings

ProPhase Labs PRPH reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
ProPhase Labs beat estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $32.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ProPhase Labs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.07
|0.33
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|-0.26
|-0.09
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|28.61M
|9.08M
|15.65M
|11.98M
|Revenue Actual
|45.20M
|9.47M
|9.14M
|15.27M
