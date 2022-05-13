Recap: Honest Co Q1 Earnings

Honest Co HNST reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Honest Co missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $12.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 22.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Honest Co's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.06 -0.14 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.06 -0.23 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 84.59M 80.92M 79.52M 79.30M Revenue Actual 80.38M 82.65M 74.58M 81.03M

To track all earnings releases for Honest Co visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.