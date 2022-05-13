Recap: Honest Co Q1 Earnings

Honest Co HNST reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Honest Co missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was down $12.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 22.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Honest Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.14
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.06
|-0.23
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|84.59M
|80.92M
|79.52M
|79.30M
|Revenue Actual
|80.38M
|82.65M
|74.58M
|81.03M
To track all earnings releases for Honest Co visit their earnings calendar here.
