KLX Energy Services Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

KLX Energy Services Hldgs KLXE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KLX Energy Services Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 8.79%, reporting an EPS of $-1.98 versus an estimate of $-1.82.

Revenue was up $61.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KLX Energy Services Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.82 -2.32 -3.14 EPS Actual -1.98 -2.19 -2.83 -4.02 -3.29 Revenue Estimate 157.10M 109.00M 109.00M 95.10M 78.95M Revenue Actual 145.00M 139.00M 111.90M 90.80M 86.80M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.