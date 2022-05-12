Recap: Unique Fabricating Q1 Earnings

Unique Fabricating UFAB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Unique Fabricating beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $514.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Unique Fabricating's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|0.32
|-0.16
|-0.11
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|0.33
|-0.26
|-0.11
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|30.00M
|31.00M
|32.00M
|34.50M
|35.50M
|Revenue Actual
|30.07M
|29.91M
|30.90M
|34.80M
|34.98M
To track all earnings releases for Unique Fabricating visit their earnings calendar here.
