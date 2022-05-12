QQQ
Recap: Unique Fabricating Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 6:42 PM | 1 min read

Unique Fabricating UFAB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Unique Fabricating beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $514.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Unique Fabricating's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.15 0.32 -0.16 -0.11 0.07
EPS Actual -0.13 0.33 -0.26 -0.11 -0.12
Revenue Estimate 30.00M 31.00M 32.00M 34.50M 35.50M
Revenue Actual 30.07M 29.91M 30.90M 34.80M 34.98M

