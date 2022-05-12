Williams Ind Servs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Williams Ind Servs WLMS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Williams Ind Servs missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $8.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 9.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Williams Ind Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.11
|0.10
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.03
|0.11
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|75.21M
|83.45M
|83.18M
|70.89M
|Revenue Actual
|79.17M
|73.35M
|91.57M
|60.85M
To track all earnings releases for Williams Ind Servs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.