Cormedix: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cormedix CRMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cormedix beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was down $80.62 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cormedix's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.18 -0.17 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.22 -0.12 -0.20 Revenue Estimate 20.00K 20.00K 40.00K 140.00K Revenue Actual 56.40K 38.09K 8.19K 88.26K

