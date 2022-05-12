Cormedix: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cormedix CRMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Cormedix beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was down $80.62 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cormedix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.23
|-0.18
|-0.17
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|-0.20
|-0.22
|-0.12
|-0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|20.00K
|20.00K
|40.00K
|140.00K
|Revenue Actual
|56.40K
|38.09K
|8.19K
|88.26K
