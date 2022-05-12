Recap: Inuvo Q1 Earnings

Inuvo INUV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inuvo reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $7.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 11.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inuvo's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 19.44M 16.35M 12.13M 10.53M Revenue Actual 19.74M 16.84M 12.64M 10.62M

