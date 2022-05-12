Recap: Inuvo Q1 Earnings

Inuvo INUV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Inuvo reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $7.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 11.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inuvo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|19.44M
|16.35M
|12.13M
|10.53M
|Revenue Actual
|19.74M
|16.84M
|12.64M
|10.62M
