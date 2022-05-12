Recap: Karat Packaging Q1 Earnings

Karat Packaging KRT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Karat Packaging beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $29.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 11.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Karat Packaging's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.33
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.19
|0.50
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|95.65M
|102.09M
|91.33M
|73.67M
|Revenue Actual
|91.33M
|102.71M
|94.53M
|75.67M
To track all earnings releases for Karat Packaging visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.