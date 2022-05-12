Recap: Karat Packaging Q1 Earnings

Karat Packaging KRT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Karat Packaging beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $29.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 11.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Karat Packaging's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.33 0.13 EPS Actual 0.32 0.19 0.50 0.13 Revenue Estimate 95.65M 102.09M 91.33M 73.67M Revenue Actual 91.33M 102.71M 94.53M 75.67M

