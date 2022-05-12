Recap: Compass Q1 Earnings

Compass COMP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Compass beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.48.
Revenue was up $283.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 5.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Compass's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.31
|-0.18
|-0.13
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.43
|-0.25
|-0.02
|-1.67
|Revenue Estimate
|1.61B
|1.70B
|1.56B
|968.67M
|Revenue Actual
|1.61B
|1.74B
|1.95B
|1.11B
To track all earnings releases for Compass visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings