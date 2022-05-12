CuriosityStream: Q1 Earnings Insights

CuriosityStream CURI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CuriosityStream beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.33.
Revenue was up $7.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 19.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CuriosityStream's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.31
|-0.19
|-0.18
|-0.32
|EPS Actual
|-0.22
|-0.14
|-0.19
|-0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|27.00M
|19.84M
|14.95M
|11.36M
|Revenue Actual
|27.28M
|18.70M
|15.34M
|9.94M
