CuriosityStream: Q1 Earnings Insights

CuriosityStream CURI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

CuriosityStream beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was up $7.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 19.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CuriosityStream's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.19 -0.18 -0.32 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.14 -0.19 -0.39 Revenue Estimate 27.00M 19.84M 14.95M 11.36M Revenue Actual 27.28M 18.70M 15.34M 9.94M

