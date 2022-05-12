Recap: KemPharm Q1 Earnings

KemPharm KMPH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KemPharm reported in-line EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $8.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KemPharm's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 0.22 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.06 -0.40 -1.61 Revenue Estimate 2.23M 2.18M 12.10M 2.10M Revenue Actual 2.60M 1.97M 11.99M 12.10M

To track all earnings releases for KemPharm visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.