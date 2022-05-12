Lucira Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lucira Health LHDX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Lucira Health beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $85.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 9.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lucira Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.55
|-0.51
|-0.32
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|-0.47
|-0.38
|-0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|40.65M
|18.30M
|8.00M
|4.33M
|Revenue Actual
|61.12M
|14.98M
|12.44M
|4.52M
