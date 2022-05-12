Recap: Acutus Medical Q1 Earnings

Acutus Medical AFIB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acutus Medical missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.92.

Revenue was up $90.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 27.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acutus Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.83 -0.87 -0.84 -0.81 EPS Actual -1 -0.87 -0.89 -0.97 Revenue Estimate 4.21M 5.68M 4.15M 2.77M Revenue Actual 4.36M 4.60M 4.71M 3.59M

To track all earnings releases for Acutus Medical visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.