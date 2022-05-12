Recap: Acutus Medical Q1 Earnings

Acutus Medical AFIB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Acutus Medical missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.92.
Revenue was up $90.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 27.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Acutus Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.83
|-0.87
|-0.84
|-0.81
|EPS Actual
|-1
|-0.87
|-0.89
|-0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|4.21M
|5.68M
|4.15M
|2.77M
|Revenue Actual
|4.36M
|4.60M
|4.71M
|3.59M
