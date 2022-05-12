Recap: Co-Diagnostics Q1 Earnings

Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Co-Diagnostics beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $2.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 11.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Co-Diagnostics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.21 0.22 0.22 EPS Actual 0.25 0.38 0.33 0.26 Revenue Estimate 20.93M 24.32M 20.77M 19.89M Revenue Actual 20.40M 30.10M 27.36M 20.02M

