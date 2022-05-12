Recap: Co-Diagnostics Q1 Earnings

Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Co-Diagnostics beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $2.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 11.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Co-Diagnostics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.21
|0.22
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.38
|0.33
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|20.93M
|24.32M
|20.77M
|19.89M
|Revenue Actual
|20.40M
|30.10M
|27.36M
|20.02M
To track all earnings releases for Co-Diagnostics visit their earnings calendar here.
