Recap: VIZIO Holding Q1 Earnings

VIZIO Holding VZIO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VIZIO Holding missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $20.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 16.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VIZIO Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.1 -0.07 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.1 -0.08 0.02 Revenue Estimate 699.36M 595.33M 385.09M 484.07M Revenue Actual 628.80M 588.32M 401.16M 505.66M

