Recap: VIZIO Holding Q1 Earnings

VIZIO Holding VZIO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
VIZIO Holding missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was down $20.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 16.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at VIZIO Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.1
|-0.07
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.1
|-0.08
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|699.36M
|595.33M
|385.09M
|484.07M
|Revenue Actual
|628.80M
|588.32M
|401.16M
|505.66M
To track all earnings releases for VIZIO Holding visit their earnings calendar here.
