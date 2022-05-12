Recap: Motorola Solns Q1 Earnings

Motorola Solns MSI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Motorola Solns beat estimated earnings by 5.59%, reporting an EPS of $1.7 versus an estimate of $1.61.
Revenue was up $119.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 6.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Motorola Solns's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.74
|2.12
|1.92
|1.62
|EPS Actual
|2.85
|2.35
|2.07
|1.87
|Revenue Estimate
|2.33B
|2.04B
|1.94B
|1.75B
|Revenue Actual
|2.32B
|2.11B
|1.97B
|1.77B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Motorola Solns management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $9.8 and $9.95 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Motorola Solns visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.