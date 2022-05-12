QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Better Choice Clocks 57% Revenue Growth In Q1; Plans Buyback

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 1:04 PM | 1 min read
  • Better Choice Company Inc BTTR reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 57% year-on-year, to $17 million, beating the consensus of $15.24 million.
  • The gross profit increased 10.1% Y/Y to $4.7 million with a profit margin of 27.7%.
  • Operating expenses declined 7.9% to $8.7 million. The operating loss narrowed to $(3.96) million versus a loss of $(5.1) million last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to $(2.02) million versus a loss of $(1.03) million the previous year. EPS loss was $(0.14).
  • BTTR held $23.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • "In spite of unprecedented supply chain disruptions felt across the consumer-packaged goods industry, we were able to deliver 57% growth in net sales relative to Q1 2021, driven by 178% growth in International sales and 129% growth in Brick & Mortar sales," said CEO Scott Lerner.
  • The board of directors has authorized a share buyback program to purchase up to $3 million of the company's shares.
  • Price Action: BTTR shares traded higher by 3.48% at $2.08 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksBuybacks