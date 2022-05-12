Better Choice Clocks 57% Revenue Growth In Q1; Plans Buyback

by

Better Choice Company Inc BTTR reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 57% year-on-year, to $17 million, beating the consensus of $15.24 million.

The gross profit increased 10.1% Y/Y to $4.7 million with a profit margin of 27.7%.

Operating expenses declined 7.9% to $8.7 million. The operating loss narrowed to $(3.96) million versus a loss of $(5.1) million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to $(2.02) million versus a loss of $(1.03) million the previous year. EPS loss was $(0.14).

BTTR held $23.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

"In spite of unprecedented supply chain disruptions felt across the consumer-packaged goods industry, we were able to deliver 57% growth in net sales relative to Q1 2021, driven by 178% growth in International sales and 129% growth in Brick & Mortar sales," said CEO Scott Lerner.

The board of directors has authorized a share buyback program to purchase up to $3 million of the company's shares.

Price Action: BTTR shares traded higher by 3.48% at $2.08 on the last check Thursday.

