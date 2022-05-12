Recap: Aemetis Q1 Earnings

Aemetis AMTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aemetis missed estimated earnings by 42.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.38.

Revenue was up $9.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 5.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aemetis's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.39 -0.46 -0.53 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.55 -0.38 -0.69 Revenue Estimate 56.99M 56.52M 53.77M 49.04M Revenue Actual 64.36M 49.90M 54.88M 42.81M

