Recap: Aemetis Q1 Earnings

Aemetis AMTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aemetis missed estimated earnings by 42.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.38.
Revenue was up $9.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 5.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aemetis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.25
|-0.39
|-0.46
|-0.53
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.55
|-0.38
|-0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|56.99M
|56.52M
|53.77M
|49.04M
|Revenue Actual
|64.36M
|49.90M
|54.88M
|42.81M
To track all earnings releases for Aemetis visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings