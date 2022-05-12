Earnings Outlook For Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial SMFG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.21 EPS Actual 0.22 0.33 0.27 0.11 Price Change % -2.81% 4.3% -1.17% 0.41%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial were trading at $5.79 as of May 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

