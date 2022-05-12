Recap: Iamgold Q1 Earnings

Iamgold IAG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Iamgold beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $59.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Iamgold's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.05 -0.01 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual 0.05 0.09 -0.04 -0.01 0.01 Revenue Estimate 334.08M 296.61M 302.01M 301.19M 301.19M Revenue Actual 356.60M 294.60M 294.10M 265.60M 297.40M

To track all earnings releases for Iamgold visit their earnings calendar here.

