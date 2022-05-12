Recap: Iamgold Q1 Earnings

Iamgold IAG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Iamgold beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $59.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Iamgold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|-0.05
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.09
|-0.04
|-0.01
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|334.08M
|296.61M
|302.01M
|301.19M
|301.19M
|Revenue Actual
|356.60M
|294.60M
|294.10M
|265.60M
|297.40M
