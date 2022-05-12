Radcom: Q1 Earnings Insights

Radcom RDCM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Radcom beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $1.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.96% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Radcom's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.04
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|10.58M
|10.21M
|9.70M
|9.21M
|Revenue Actual
|11.16M
|10.23M
|9.76M
|9.14M
To track all earnings releases for Radcom visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews