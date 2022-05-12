Recap: Utz Brands Q1 Earnings

Utz Brands UTZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Utz Brands beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $71.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Utz Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.16 0.15 0.14 EPS Actual 0.11 0.18 0.13 0.13 Revenue Estimate 296.81M 308.67M 290.29M 274.87M Revenue Actual 300.93M 312.68M 297.92M 269.18M

