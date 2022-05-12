Recap: Utz Brands Q1 Earnings

Utz Brands UTZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Utz Brands beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $71.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Utz Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.16
|0.15
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.18
|0.13
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|296.81M
|308.67M
|290.29M
|274.87M
|Revenue Actual
|300.93M
|312.68M
|297.92M
|269.18M
To track all earnings releases for Utz Brands visit their earnings calendar here.
