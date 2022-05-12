Recap: Eneti Q1 Earnings

Eneti NETI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:59 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eneti missed estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was down $37.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 10.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eneti's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.21 0.48 0.21 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.94 -0.56 0.90 2.75 Revenue Estimate 28.21M 28.51M 24.30M 28.68M Revenue Actual 16.52M 34.36M 37.65M 59.83M

To track all earnings releases for Eneti visit their earnings calendar here.

