Kelly Services: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kelly Services KELYA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kelly Services beat estimated earnings by 84.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $90.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 4.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kelly Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.26
|0.34
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|0.25
|0.49
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|1.30B
|1.27B
|1.25B
|1.18B
|Revenue Actual
|1.25B
|1.20B
|1.26B
|1.21B
To track all earnings releases for Kelly Services visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews