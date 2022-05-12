Recap: Teekay Tankers Q1 Earnings

Teekay Tankers TNK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teekay Tankers beat estimated earnings by 43.06%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.72.

Revenue was up $31.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teekay Tankers's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.83 -1.62 -0.98 -0.80 EPS Actual -0.74 -1.48 -1.23 -0.65 Revenue Estimate 61.36M 41.17M 80.65M 94.29M Revenue Actual 160.31M 115.89M 123.42M 142.75M

To track all earnings releases for Teekay Tankers visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.