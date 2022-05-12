Recap: Teekay Tankers Q1 Earnings

Teekay Tankers TNK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 02:00 AM.
Earnings
Teekay Tankers beat estimated earnings by 43.06%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.72.
Revenue was up $31.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Teekay Tankers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.83
|-1.62
|-0.98
|-0.80
|EPS Actual
|-0.74
|-1.48
|-1.23
|-0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|61.36M
|41.17M
|80.65M
|94.29M
|Revenue Actual
|160.31M
|115.89M
|123.42M
|142.75M
