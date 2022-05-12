Recap: Neuronetics Q1 Earnings

Neuronetics STIM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Neuronetics missed estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.4.
Revenue was up $1.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Neuronetics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.32
|-0.30
|-0.24
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.29
|-0.31
|-0.29
|-0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|14.43M
|14.10M
|14.72M
|11.58M
|Revenue Actual
|15.02M
|13.80M
|14.20M
|12.29M
