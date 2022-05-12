Recap: Neuronetics Q1 Earnings

Neuronetics STIM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Neuronetics missed estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.4.

Revenue was up $1.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neuronetics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.30 -0.24 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.31 -0.29 -0.31 Revenue Estimate 14.43M 14.10M 14.72M 11.58M Revenue Actual 15.02M 13.80M 14.20M 12.29M

