Recap: Carrols Restaurant Group Q1 Earnings

Carrols Restaurant Group TAST reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Carrols Restaurant Group beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.35.
Revenue was up $9.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Carrols Restaurant Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.25
|-0.15
|0.09
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.16
|0
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|415.83M
|417.99M
|426.80M
|368.31M
|Revenue Actual
|416.13M
|421.70M
|424.54M
|389.99M
To track all earnings releases for Carrols Restaurant Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.