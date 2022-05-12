Recap: Synlogic Q1 Earnings

Synlogic SYBX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Synlogic beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was up $224.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 9.31% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Synlogic visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.