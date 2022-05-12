Recap: CyberArk Software Q1 Earnings

CyberArk Software CYBR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CyberArk Software beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.31.
Revenue was up $14.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CyberArk Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|-0.07
|0.02
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|144.48M
|119.81M
|116.02M
|109.93M
|Revenue Actual
|151.32M
|121.60M
|117.23M
|112.76M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
CyberArk Software management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.92 and $-0.6 per share.
To track all earnings releases for CyberArk Software visit their earnings calendar here.
