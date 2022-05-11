Conifer Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Conifer Holdings CNFR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Conifer Holdings missed estimated earnings by 190.91%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $1.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Conifer Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.10 -0.14 -0.46 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.18 -0.40 -0.72 Revenue Estimate 27.27M 30.22M 25.77M 22.29M Revenue Actual 26.19M 24.94M 24.84M 22.84M

To track all earnings releases for Conifer Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.