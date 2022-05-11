Conifer Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Conifer Holdings CNFR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Conifer Holdings missed estimated earnings by 190.91%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $1.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Conifer Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.10
|-0.14
|-0.46
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.18
|-0.40
|-0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|27.27M
|30.22M
|25.77M
|22.29M
|Revenue Actual
|26.19M
|24.94M
|24.84M
|22.84M
