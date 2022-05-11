KNOT Offshore Partners: Q1 Earnings Insights

KNOT Offshore Partners KNOP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KNOT Offshore Partners beat estimated earnings by 92.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was down $6.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KNOT Offshore Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.64
|0.53
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|0.41
|0.56
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|67.95M
|70.80M
|68.60M
|71.95M
|Revenue Actual
|72.13M
|66.58M
|70.94M
|71.48M
