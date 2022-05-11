Coherent: Q2 Earnings Insights

Coherent COHR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:09 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Coherent missed estimated earnings by 25.44%, reporting an EPS of $1.7 versus an estimate of $2.28.
Revenue was down $3.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Coherent's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.78
|2.12
|1.64
|1.15
|EPS Actual
|2.32
|1.77
|1.81
|1.42
|Revenue Estimate
|397.09M
|405.20M
|378.16M
|330.14M
|Revenue Actual
|384.51M
|391.67M
|395.76M
|374.00M
