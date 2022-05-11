Coherent: Q2 Earnings Insights

Coherent COHR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:09 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coherent missed estimated earnings by 25.44%, reporting an EPS of $1.7 versus an estimate of $2.28.

Revenue was down $3.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coherent's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.78 2.12 1.64 1.15 EPS Actual 2.32 1.77 1.81 1.42 Revenue Estimate 397.09M 405.20M 378.16M 330.14M Revenue Actual 384.51M 391.67M 395.76M 374.00M

