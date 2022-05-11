Recap: Manulife Financial Q1 Earnings

Manulife Financial MFC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manulife Financial missed estimated earnings by 3.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $8.76 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Manulife Financial visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.