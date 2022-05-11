Ontrak: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ontrak OTRK reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ontrak beat estimated earnings by 6.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.67 versus an estimate of $-0.72.

Revenue was down $23.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 14.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ontrak's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.65 -0.65 -0.47 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.59 -0.35 -0.12 -0.17 Revenue Estimate 12.76M 15.89M 20.82M 25.70M Revenue Actual 10.33M 18.59M 26.48M 28.72M

To track all earnings releases for Ontrak visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.