Copa Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Copa Holdings CPA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Earnings
Copa Holdings beat estimated earnings by 141.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $385.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.08 which was followed by a 2.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Copa Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|-0.11
|-1.16
|-2.37
|EPS Actual
|1.98
|0.70
|-0.38
|-2.23
|Revenue Estimate
|480.85M
|369.20M
|262.06M
|200.93M
|Revenue Actual
|575.00M
|445.00M
|304.26M
|185.68M
