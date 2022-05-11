Copa Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Copa Holdings CPA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Copa Holdings beat estimated earnings by 141.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $385.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.08 which was followed by a 2.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Copa Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.90 -0.11 -1.16 -2.37 EPS Actual 1.98 0.70 -0.38 -2.23 Revenue Estimate 480.85M 369.20M 262.06M 200.93M Revenue Actual 575.00M 445.00M 304.26M 185.68M

