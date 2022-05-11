Recap: Stantec Q1 Earnings

Stantec STN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Stantec beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $135.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stantec's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.54
|0.35
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.57
|0.50
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|727.99M
|784.51M
|693.81M
|693.81M
|Revenue Actual
|726.73M
|740.40M
|739.17M
|693.73M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Stantec management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.33 and $2.41 per share.
