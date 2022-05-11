Recap: Stantec Q1 Earnings

Stantec STN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stantec beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $135.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stantec's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.54 0.35 0.35 EPS Actual 0.45 0.57 0.50 0.39 Revenue Estimate 727.99M 784.51M 693.81M 693.81M Revenue Actual 726.73M 740.40M 739.17M 693.73M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Stantec management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.33 and $2.41 per share.

