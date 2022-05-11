Recap: Onconova Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Onconova Therapeutics ONTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Onconova Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.19.
Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 5.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Onconova Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.27
|-0.33
|-0.28
|-0.45
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.22
|-0.27
|-0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|60.00K
|50.00K
|20.00K
|60.00K
|Revenue Actual
|56.00K
|57.00K
|57.00K
|56.00K
