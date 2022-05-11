Recap: Onconova Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Onconova Therapeutics ONTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Onconova Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 5.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Onconova Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.33 -0.28 -0.45 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.22 -0.27 -0.30 Revenue Estimate 60.00K 50.00K 20.00K 60.00K Revenue Actual 56.00K 57.00K 57.00K 56.00K

To track all earnings releases for Onconova Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.