ACV Auctions: Q1 Earnings Insights

ACV Auctions ACVA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ACV Auctions missed estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $33.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 12.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ACV Auctions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.20
|-0.17
|-0.28
|-0.68
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.16
|-0.06
|-0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|86.50M
|87.42M
|74.30M
|56.69M
|Revenue Actual
|100.18M
|91.80M
|97.37M
|69.09M
To track all earnings releases for ACV Auctions visit their earnings calendar here.
