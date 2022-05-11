Steris: Q4 Earnings Insights

Steris STE reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Steris beat estimated earnings by 0.99%, reporting an EPS of $2.04 versus an estimate of $2.02.
Revenue was up $337.47 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Steris's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.97
|1.82
|1.51
|1.77
|EPS Actual
|2.12
|1.99
|1.76
|1.63
|Revenue Estimate
|1.20B
|1.15B
|881.72M
|876.21M
|Revenue Actual
|1.21B
|1.20B
|968.42M
|873.53M
