Steris: Q4 Earnings Insights

Steris STE reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Earnings

Steris beat estimated earnings by 0.99%, reporting an EPS of $2.04 versus an estimate of $2.02.

Revenue was up $337.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Steris's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.97 1.82 1.51 1.77 EPS Actual 2.12 1.99 1.76 1.63 Revenue Estimate 1.20B 1.15B 881.72M 876.21M Revenue Actual 1.21B 1.20B 968.42M 873.53M

