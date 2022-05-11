Amtech Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amtech Systems ASYS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Amtech Systems beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $8.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 7.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amtech Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.10
|-0.01
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.05
|0.03
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|24.47M
|26.03M
|21.93M
|18.77M
|Revenue Actual
|27.33M
|24.34M
|23.10M
|19.79M
