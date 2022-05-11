Amtech Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amtech Systems ASYS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amtech Systems beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $8.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 7.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amtech Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.10 -0.01 0.03 EPS Actual 0.07 0.05 0.03 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 24.47M 26.03M 21.93M 18.77M Revenue Actual 27.33M 24.34M 23.10M 19.79M

