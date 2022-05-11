Marrone Bio Innovations: Q1 Earnings Insights

Marrone Bio Innovations MBII reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Marrone Bio Innovations missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $59.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marrone Bio Innovations's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|10.22M
|10.63M
|15.41M
|11.22M
|Revenue Actual
|10.82M
|9.86M
|12.60M
|11.04M
