Strata Skin Sciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Strata Skin Sciences SSKN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Strata Skin Sciences missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $1.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Strata Skin Sciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|8.97M
|7.53M
|6.57M
|5.99M
|Revenue Actual
|9.06M
|7.71M
|7.38M
|5.83M
