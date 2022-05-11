Energous: Q1 Earnings Insights

Energous WATT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Energous missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $70.90 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 9.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Energous's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.15 -0.12 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.14 -0.18 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 500.00K 400.00K 350.00K 150.00K Revenue Actual 225.40K 201.36K 184.96K 145.06K

To track all earnings releases for Energous visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.