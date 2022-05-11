SunOpta: Q1 Earnings Insights

SunOpta STKL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SunOpta beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $32.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SunOpta's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|0.01
|0
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|264.26M
|207.03M
|198.85M
|209.12M
|Revenue Actual
|204.23M
|198.48M
|202.27M
|207.64M
