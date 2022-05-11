SunOpta: Q1 Earnings Insights

SunOpta STKL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SunOpta beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $32.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SunOpta's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.01 EPS Actual -0.01 0.01 0 0.01 Revenue Estimate 264.26M 207.03M 198.85M 209.12M Revenue Actual 204.23M 198.48M 202.27M 207.64M

